$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.15. Ecolab posted earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.36. 1,133,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,126. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 44,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 865,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,651 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

