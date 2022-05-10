$1.45 EPS Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.35. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $112.04 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $111.70 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.