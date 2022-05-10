$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will post $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.64 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE QSR traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $50.62 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.
About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.