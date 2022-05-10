$1.58 EPS Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.48. PVH reported earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $8.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $11.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

PVH stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,751. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.05. PVH has a 52-week low of $64.64 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,733,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,775,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PVH by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,130,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

