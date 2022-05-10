$1.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will report $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.48. Principal Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,671. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

