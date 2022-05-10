$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 17,119,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,382,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 147,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

