$1.86 EPS Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) to post $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. Immatics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 553.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($2.24). Immatics had a negative net margin of 260.05% and a negative return on equity of 154.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million.

IMTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immatics from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Immatics by 4,039.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the second quarter worth $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth $10,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.38. Immatics has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91.

About Immatics (Get Rating)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.