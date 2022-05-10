$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) to announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.72. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $7.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $159.20. 10,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,561. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $161.85 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

