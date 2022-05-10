10,409 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Abeille Asset Management SA

Abeille Asset Management SA bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.6% of Abeille Asset Management SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,248. The company has a market capitalization of $181.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

