$123.57 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will announce $123.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. NBT Bancorp posted sales of $118.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $493.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $487.10 million to $501.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $515.53 million, with estimates ranging from $506.60 million to $532.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,854. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,872,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,304,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.19. 186,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,358. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

