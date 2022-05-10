$13.18 Billion in Sales Expected for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) will announce $13.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HSBC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.77 billion. HSBC posted sales of $12.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HSBC will report full year sales of $51.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.58 billion to $52.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.94 billion to $55.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 590 ($7.27) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 510 ($6.29) to GBX 540 ($6.66) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.35) to GBX 525 ($6.47) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,151. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

