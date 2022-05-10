16,562 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 43,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

