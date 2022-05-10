188,681 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 188,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of F.N.B. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Raymond James upped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

FNB traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,569. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

