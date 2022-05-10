19,390 Shares in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of Provident Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVBC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Provident Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Provident Bancorp by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $15.54. 1,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,169. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

