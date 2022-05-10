1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.48

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.48 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 33303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

