$2.33 EPS Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $12.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.21. The company had a trading volume of 44,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.49 and its 200-day moving average is $222.20. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.