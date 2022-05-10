$2.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,025,000 after buying an additional 253,479 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,847,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,809,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $83.19 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

