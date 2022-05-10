$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

Shares of DTE traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $128.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,983 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

