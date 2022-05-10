200 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $498.35. 870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.79. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

CHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,677.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock worth $5,596,427. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

