$215.46 Million in Sales Expected for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will post $215.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $213.62 million. Virtus Investment Partners posted sales of $210.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year sales of $881.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $866.60 million to $896.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $913.33 million, with estimates ranging from $846.15 million to $980.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.91 by ($0.04). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.78 earnings per share.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after buying an additional 38,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,607,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 161,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,958,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,998,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 129,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,968,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTS traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,711. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.09. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $165.37 and a one year high of $338.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

