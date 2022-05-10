2,273 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 50,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,574,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

