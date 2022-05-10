2,641 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,674,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 748,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 673,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,155,000.

JHML stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. 72,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,396. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $59.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.76.

