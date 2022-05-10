28,552 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Bought by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,644,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,835,000 after buying an additional 134,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,560,000 after purchasing an additional 323,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,725,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,326,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on STOR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

STOR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 219,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,032. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

