2,950 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $19.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $582.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,844. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $594.47 and a 200 day moving average of $589.64. The stock has a market cap of $237.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

