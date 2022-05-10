$298.91 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) to report $298.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.62 million and the lowest is $293.60 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $287.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $296.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.87 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of REG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,295. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.27. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

