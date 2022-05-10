$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $3.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $12.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

NYSE DFS traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $100.07 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,931 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 128.2% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

