$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $13.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.42 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.69.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.44. The stock had a trading volume of 580,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,539. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

