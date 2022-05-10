30,661 Shares in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Purchased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kezar Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $85,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

KZR stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 25.77 and a quick ratio of 25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $314.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.49. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

