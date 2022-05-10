3,118 Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 69.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

NYSE:KWR traded down $7.17 on Tuesday, reaching $147.67. 3,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average is $208.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

KWR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.