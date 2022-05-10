31,687 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

ILPT opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

