3,259 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,058,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,211 shares of company stock worth $11,916,363. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.76. 166,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.16.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

