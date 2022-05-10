326,150 Shares in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 326,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shift Technologies by 752.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 218,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Shift Technologies by 951.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

SFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.19%. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

