$33.28 Million in Sales Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $34.62 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $15.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $213.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $238.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $429.34 million, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $513.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 54.89% and a negative net margin of 339.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $5,558,220.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $230,946.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded up $10.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,954,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,632. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

