$36.50 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) to post $36.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.69 billion. JD.com posted sales of $31.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $171.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.27 billion to $174.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $203.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $198.46 billion to $214.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.87.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 875,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,224,597. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of -135.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

