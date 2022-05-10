3,600 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,548. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

