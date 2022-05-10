$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will report full-year sales of $16.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $38.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $51.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warner Bros. Discovery.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CEO David Zaslav acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,486.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,093,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,584,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy bought 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $125,853.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 206,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,897 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,454,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,474,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

