$41.60 Million in Sales Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.07 million. OLO reported sales of $36.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $193.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.31 million to $195.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $251.09 million, with estimates ranging from $242.12 million to $262.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLO shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE OLO traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. 2,643,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,478. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.03. OLO has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

In related news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in OLO by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 80,913 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 114,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OLO by 3,048.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 235,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

