434,300 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 434,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,339,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 301,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.56. 241,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $45.35.

