45,505 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Bought by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,604. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

