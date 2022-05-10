46,186 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.0% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after buying an additional 1,684,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 712,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after buying an additional 353,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,045,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after buying an additional 335,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

