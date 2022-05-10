468,331 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Sasco Capital Inc. CT

Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 468,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,528,000. Realty Income accounts for about 3.9% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Realty Income by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 290.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

