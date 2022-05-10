5,032 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,165,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.65. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $46.38.

