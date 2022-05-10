59,000 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after buying an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after buying an additional 1,848,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($129.45) to £115 ($141.78) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.96) to £110 ($135.62) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.76) to £111 ($136.85) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($141.78) to £120 ($147.95) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.59. 618,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,566,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a market cap of $197.06 billion, a PE ratio of -199.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -603.11%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

