5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of 5N Plus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

Shares of VNP stock opened at C$1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.32. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$3.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.04.

5N Plus ( TSE:VNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$72.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 5N Plus will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

