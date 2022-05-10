$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) to post $6.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $25.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $26.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $28.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $32.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.13. 3,567,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,316,594. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,360 shares of company stock worth $18,445,293 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 115,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.6% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

