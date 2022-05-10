60,077 Shares in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,077 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Argan as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Argan by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Argan by 52.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 54,404 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Argan by 85.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

AGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,631. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

