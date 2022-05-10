$63.10 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) to post sales of $63.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the highest is $63.30 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $57.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $255.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.80 million to $257.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $274.13 million, with estimates ranging from $270.00 million to $280.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on HBNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 32,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 170,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,053. The stock has a market cap of $757.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

