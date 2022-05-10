68,228 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,158,000 after purchasing an additional 379,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,283,000 after purchasing an additional 166,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,076,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,891,000 after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. 410,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,327. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

