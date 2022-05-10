$70.92 Million in Sales Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) to announce $70.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.04 million and the lowest is $69.80 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $76.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $284.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.10 million to $289.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $282.29 million, with estimates ranging from $276.90 million to $287.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. Truist Financial downgraded AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

AMSF traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $911.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AMERISAFE by 46.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 43,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

