764 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Purchased by Shore Point Advisors LLC

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.54. 7,525,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,245. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

